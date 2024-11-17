AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
Opinion Print 2024-11-17

‘Failure of Democrats and victory of Trump’

Qamar Bashir Published November 17, 2024 Updated November 17, 2024 06:19am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor titled “Failure of Democrats and victory of Trump” from this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday.

Let me add here that there was another black lady, who had a house full of young kids when asked what in her opinion was the biggest problem; she said it was the current government which had made their live miserable. I asked her follow-up question whether she thought that Kamala Harris or Trump would improve the government.

She said that it was Democrats’ government for four years in which Kamala Harris was the Vice President, adding that had she any guts and ability she could have helped President Biden take measures to improve the economy and provide jobs to the jobless but she could not do it. How could she now improve the economy when she had already consumed all her ideas during the last four years.

There were many young Asians who were interviews and asked the same questions. They provided the cogent same reply that during this government most of the earning hands were out of jobs. They all were of the view that they would support Trump “not because we love him but because failure of the current administration to deliver on economic and employment front”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

Donald Trump US Democrats 2024 US election

