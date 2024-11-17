KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 31.112 billion and the number of lots traded was 40,142.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.353 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.461 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.869 billion), Silver (PKR 2.631 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.811 billion), Platinum (PKR 984.212 million), DJ (PKR 281.080 million),SP 500 (PKR 246.865 million), Natural Gas (PKR 196.424 million), Copper (PKR 189.924 million),Japan Equity (PKR 64.982 million) and Brent (PKR 21.757 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 12 lots amounting to PKR 17.866 million were traded.

