McIlroy in three-way tie for Dubai lead

DUBAI: Rory McIlroy holds a three-way share of the lead in Dubai as he closed in Saturday on his goal of securing both the trophies on offer at the DP World Tour Championship.

World number three McIlroy shot a four-under 68 in his third round and was joined at the top on 12-under overall by Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard (66) and France’s Antoine Rozner (69).

McIlroy felt disappointed having made six birdies – and two bogeys – through his first 12 holes not to capitalise on some good shots towards the end of his round, unable to take advantage at either the par-5 14th or 18th holes.

Hojgaard, whose twin brother Nicolai won the tournament last year as McIlroy won the season-long Order of Merit crown, started in brilliant fashion with six birdies in his first eight holes, but had to battle hard on the back nine as he made par at each hole.

Rozner turned around an average round through 17 holes with a stunning second shot from 191 yards on the par-5 18th hole to seven feet and made the putt for a closing eagle.

In the Race to Dubai, McIlroy seems to have his name engraved on the trophy already. The only player who can deny him a sixth title, South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, is currently tied 17th at four-under. Lawrence needs to win and McIlroy will have to play poorly and finish outside tied 11th position for that to happen.

“A little bittersweet. After the birdie on 12th, I had a good chance, but my putt on the 13th just caught the edge. And then 14 and 15 are birdie holes, and not being able to birdie either of those, and to make a par with only with a six-iron (for his second shot) in my hand going into the last as well,” said McIlroy.

“A little disappointed how I played those last five holes, but still in a really good position heading into tomorrow. Tied for the lead. Going out on a course that I really like and had success on before.

“It’s a great opportunity to end the year on a high note. Going to go out there tomorrow and give it my everything, and hopefully, things fall my way and I can stand on that 18th green with both trophies.”

Another Hojgaard on the trophy?

Hojgaard smashed his tee shot into the stream running down the middle of the 18th green and then pushed his third shot way right, almost out of bounds. But he dropped a huge par putt from 21 feet to keep himself in the reckoning.

“The first nine holes, I thought it was one of the best stretches of golf I played this year. I then had to hang in there on the back nine,” said Hojgaard, projected to finish second behind McIlroy in the Race to Dubai.

“The par save on the 18th was huge. It was looking more like an eight at one point. It wasn’t an easy pitch shot from where I got the drop. I had already written down a six on my scorecard mentally, but the putt dropped.”

“It would be great if a different Hojgaard can defend the trophy and I can get my name next to Nicolai.”

Rozner, a three-time champion on the European Tour, said the eagle on 18th was key.

“I think the eagle on the last helped me big time and made me happy with my day overall. I didn’t produce my best golf of the week so far but I was always hanging in there. I managed to hole a couple of putts on the back nine that were big for me,” said the Frenchman.

Sweden’s Jesper Svensson (68) and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann (69) were tied fourth at 10 under par. England’s Tyrrell Hatton (71), who broke his club after his second shot on the 14th hole, was in sixth at nine-under.

The winner of the championship on Sunday will receive a cheque of $3 million, and the Race to Dubai champion will get $2 million from the bonus pool for the top-10 players. Also, the top-10 players who are not members of the PGA Tour, will secure their card in America.