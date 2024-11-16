AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
PM Shehbaz condemns ‘terrorist attack’ in Kalat, vows to foil nefarious designs of enemies

  • Premier says those involved in the attack will receive exemplary punishment
BR Web Desk Published November 16, 2024 Updated November 16, 2024 07:00pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned Saturday’s “terrorist attack on unarmed civilians” in the Johan area of Kalat district and vowed to foil the nefarious designs of Pakistan’s enemies, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, the premier sent his “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”.

US condemns Quetta bombing

Those injured in the incident should receive the best medical care, PM Shehbaz said.

He instructed immediate action against the culprits involved and to ensure they received exemplary punishment.

No information regarding the casualties of the Kalat attack has been released by the authorities as of yet.

At least 24 killed, 45 injured in Quetta train station bomb blast, police say

PM Shehbaz said the elements spreading chaos and unrest in Balochistan are enemies of the people and the development of the province.

He, however, said such nefarious tactics cannot shake the government’s resolve for the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

The premier expressed the nation’s resolve to foil the nefarious designs of the country’s enemies.

He reiterated that the war against terrorism would continue till the complete eradication of this menace from the country.

The number of terror-related incidents has increased significantly in Pakistan over the past year.

At least 26 people were killed and 62 were injured in an attack on Quetta Railway Station on November 9.

