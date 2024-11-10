AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
US condemns Quetta bombing

NNI Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: The United States has condemned the Quetta railway station bombing. Taking to social media platform X, the US Mission to Pakistan tweeted: “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We will continue to stand with Pakistan in preventing such acts of terrorism against civilians and soldiers.”

“The US Mission to Pakistan strongly condemns the November 9 bombing at a railway station in Quetta. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We will continue to stand with Pakistan in preventing such acts of terrorism against civilians and soldiers,” the statement said.

At least 26 people were killed and over 60 others injured when a suicide bomber detonated himself among passengers getting ready to board a train at the Quetta Railway Station earlier in the morning.

At least 24 killed, 45 injured in Quetta train station bomb blast, police say

According to Edhi sources, people including women and children were gathered at a platform as Jaffar Express was about to depart the Quetta Railway Station when the suicide bomber struck.

