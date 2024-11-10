US condemns Quetta bombing

ISLAMABAD: The United States has condemned the Quetta railway station bombing. Taking to social media platform X, the US Mission to Pakistan tweeted: “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We will continue to stand with Pakistan in preventing such acts of terrorism against civilians and soldiers.”

At least 26 people were killed and over 60 others injured when a suicide bomber detonated himself among passengers getting ready to board a train at the Quetta Railway Station earlier in the morning.

According to Edhi sources, people including women and children were gathered at a platform as Jaffar Express was about to depart the Quetta Railway Station when the suicide bomber struck.