LDA seals 92 properties

LAHORE: In several operations against the defaulters of commercial fees and illegal commercial buildings, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 92 properties in various housing schemes.

According to the LDA here on Friday, the LDA teams conducted operations in Gulberg, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad and Canal Road. During the operation, 35 properties were sealed in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 27 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 30 properties in Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad and around Canal Road. The sealed properties included private schools, offices, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, cash and carry, clinics, salons and shops.

The LDA said that several notices were given to these properties before the operation. Action against illegal commercial buildings/fee defaulters was in progress across the city and would continue.

