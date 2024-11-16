AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-16

Possible terror attacks: security beefed up in Capital

Fazal Sher Published 16 Nov, 2024 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: Following intelligence reports of possible terror attacks, in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, law enforcement agencies have put security on high alert.

Police sources said that intelligence agencies warned that terrorists were planning to carry out possible attacks in the twin cities. In the wake of security threats, the city police further tightened security in the city and enhanced security around the sensitive installations, they said.

Police and other security agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant and carry out strict checking as well to ensure effective patrolling to avert any possible terror attack.

According to a letter issued by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), it has been learnt through reliable sources that JUA has planned a large-scale terrorist activity in the twin cities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad LEAs security on high alert terrorist activities twin cities

Comments

200 characters

Possible terror attacks: security beefed up in Capital

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Q1 figures revised: MoF posts Rs360bn cumulative provincial surplus

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Undisclosed foreign bank accounts, recovery of looted money: SC seeks reports from FBR and FIA

Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

Income of banks: IHC restrains govt from collecting tax

DGTO declares election of central chairman PSMA ‘null and void’

Read more stories