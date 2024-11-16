Possible terror attacks: security beefed up in Capital

ISLAMABAD: Following intelligence reports of possible terror attacks, in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, law enforcement agencies have put security on high alert.

Police sources said that intelligence agencies warned that terrorists were planning to carry out possible attacks in the twin cities. In the wake of security threats, the city police further tightened security in the city and enhanced security around the sensitive installations, they said.

Police and other security agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant and carry out strict checking as well to ensure effective patrolling to avert any possible terror attack.

According to a letter issued by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), it has been learnt through reliable sources that JUA has planned a large-scale terrorist activity in the twin cities.

