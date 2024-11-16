Barrister Haya receives ‘Pro Bono Publico Award’

KARACHI: The PILNET 2024 Global Awards ceremony was held here. Sindh Law Secretary Ali Ahmed Baloch also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the law secretary said it is welcome to organize this event by PILNET 2024 Global Awards. He also assured full cooperation from the Sindh government in this regard.

On this occasion, Barrister Haya Iman Zahid, Chief Executive Officer of Legal Aid Society was awarded the world-renowned Pro Bono Publico Award. Barrister Haya received the award in recognition of services in promoting public-private partnerships and providing legal aid to prisoners and legal empowerment programmes.

The event was attended by pro bono practitioners, academics, including global legal bodies such as White & Case, A&O Sherman, Trust Law Thomson Reuters and Dentins.

