39th Corporate Excellence Awards 2024: Message from Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister, Sindh

I am excited to announce that the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) will host its 39th Corporate Excellence Awards (CEA) on October 23, 2024. For decades, MAP has been a guiding force for companies striving for management excellence. This year’s CEA continues the tradition of honouring outstanding achievements in the field.

The journey will undoubtedly continue, fuelled by the unwavering commitment of everyone associated with MAP, as they persist in enhancing the management practices of Pakistani organizations.

Since 1982, MAP has been a torchbearer of best management practices, highlighting the importance of developing human capital and raising awareness about the power of effective management. Each year, its Corporate Excellence Awards mark a milestone, recognising companies that successfully navigate the complexities of business while maintaining their course, even in challenging times.

It is truly a pleasure to see how MAP’s Corporate Excellence Awards have become the benchmark for management excellence. The evaluation process ensures that only the best and most deserving companies reach the top. MAP’s dedication to upholding this level of integrity and transparency is highly commendable, and credit goes to the office bearers of this prestigious organization.

As businesses in Pakistan face economic challenges such as inflation and market fluctuations, MAP’s promotion of best management practices is more important than ever. Companies that embrace these practices will be better equipped to manage difficult times and work toward stability and growth. I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the recipients of the 39th Corporate Excellence Awards and Certificates. Their exceptional achievements serve as an inspiration for others to strive for excellence in their corporate endeavours. I am eager to witness MAP's ongoing contribution to the promotion of corporate excellence through events that not only recognise success but also cultivate a culture of continuous improvement.

