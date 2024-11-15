AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Markets Print 2024-11-15

China, HK stocks dip as property incentives underwhelm

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 07:10am

HONG KONG: Stocks in China and Hong Kong slid on Thursday, after Beijing’s latest measures to revive the struggling property sector failed to boost investors’ mood and concerns over US-China relations intensified with reports of Trump’s expanding influence.

The Shanghai Composite index and China’s blue-chip CSI300 index both lost 1.7% at close, the biggest retreat in nearly a month.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index tumbled 2% to a new seven-week low.

China’s latest effort to shore up the crisis-hit property sector via tax incentives on home and land transactions failed to improve stock prices in the sector.

The CSI real estate index was down 2.1%, and the Hang Seng Mainland property Index tumbled 3.6%. Developer Longfor was among the top losers in Hong Kong, falling 7.2% to its lowest since late September.

Losses deepened in the afternoon session amid renewed worries about Trump’s China policy, following reports that he is set to control both houses of Congress when he takes office in January.

Trump’s nomination of China hardliner Marco Rubio for secretary of state has also fueled concerns that his policy toward Beijing could extend beyond tariffs and trade.

“Trump could be able to push forward his policies more easily with control on both houses and the cabinet filled with hawks,” said Dickie Wong, executive director at Kingston Securities in Hong Kong.

“The concern now is that more anti-China measures could come through.”

Bucking the trend, Chinese technology company Tencent climbed as much as 2.8% after posting an 8% rise in September-quarter revenue.

