AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
AIRLINK 128.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DCL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.69%)
HUBC 110.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
HUMNL 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
MLCF 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
NBP 61.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.15%)
OGDC 194.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
PPL 153.50 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.64%)
PRL 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TOMCL 36.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.93%)
TPLP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
TREET 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.59%)
TRG 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,644 Increased By 452.5 (0.48%)
KSE30 29,391 Increased By 189.5 (0.65%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-15

Toshakhana-I case: NAB urges IHC to nullify sentences to IK, Bushra

Terence J Sigamony Published 15 Nov, 2024 07:40am

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to nullify sentences handed down to former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-I case and remand back the case to the trial court for further proceedings.

The NAB prosecutor, Amjad Pervez, stated this before a division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb during the hearing of Khan and Bushra Bibi’s appeals against their conviction in the Toshakhana reference, in which, they were sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment each and a Rs1.54 billion fine.

Pervez also said that he disagreed with the manner in which the trial was conducted and sentences were announced. He admitting that he had already called for suspension of the sentences.

On the occasion, Barrister Ali Zafar requested exemption for his clients from appearing before the court in person. Justice Aamer told him not to worry, as they will issue order in this regard. Pervez expressed no objection to the exemption request.

Barrister Zafar argued that the trial process was flawed, describing it as a jail trial with rushed proceedings that violated his clients’ rights. He highlighted that on January 29, the right to cross-examination was cut short and Bushra Bibi’s statement was recorded late at night.

He noted that Khan’s statement was not recorded until January 31, and argued that the rushed process had compromised the defence.

After hearing Zafar’s arguments, the IHC chief justice directed him to consult further with Imran Khan regarding the prosecutor’s remand request and said that if you oppose the NAB’s proposal, then the court will decide the appeals on merit.

Justice Aurangzeb added that if technical errors are ignored, the court could choose between ordering a retrial or addressing the case’s merits directly.

Zafar responded that in his view, the decision of sentence cannot stand.

Later, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till November 21, directing Ali Zafar to present a clear stance on NAB’s proposal.

In this matter, Imran and Bushra moved the petitions through their counsels Barrister Ali Zafar, Salman Safdar advocate and others and cited the State and chairman NAB as respondents.

Barrister Zafar argued that both, Imran Khan and his wife, were subjected to sham trial where the Courts were proceeding not only unfairly and with undue haste but also ignoring the very basic fundamental right of fair trial and due process.

He contended in these appeals that Imran Khan and his wife have been erroneously convicted and sentenced by the Accountability Court and their freedom and liberty have been curtailed in a brazen violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. The evidence presented against them is deficient in every manner and simply fails to connect them with the alleged charges.

The appeals further pointed out that while passing the judgment, the NAB authorities and the judge, have caused grave injustice upon the aggrieved as firstly their trials were concluded in a matter of two to three weeks. Secondly, when the Islamabad High Court had directed the authorities to conduct an open trial yet public, media etc were not allowed to witness the trial freely and instead proceedings were carried out secretly and surreptitiously by also changing the court rooms without the information of the aggrieved and their counsels.

He added that thirdly, the judgments are illegal and unconstitutional because the rights of Imran Khan and his wife of fair trial under Article 10A of the Constitution have been infringed when their trials were concluded with undue haste as if they had to be concluded before the date of general elections on 08/02/2024.

It was further contended by Barrister Zafar that during the jail trials both, Imran Khan and his wife, were not allowed to produce evidence in defence as their right to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses was illegally and unlawfully closed. Similarly, the Section 342 CrPC statement of Imran Khan was not recorded nor his lawyers were allowed to present their concluding arguments.

Therefore, he prayed that the judgment passed by the accountability court in jail trials of Toshakhana case be set aside, they be acquitted from charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NAB IHC Toshakhana case Imran Khan trial court Bushra Bibi Toshakhana I case

Comments

200 characters

Toshakhana-I case: NAB urges IHC to nullify sentences to IK, Bushra

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Constitutional bench dismisses review plea against Isa

NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Read more stories