KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 14, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 94,191.89 High: 94,289.97 Low: 93,672.72 Net Change: 836.46 Volume (000): 255,615 Value (000): 20,795,331 Makt Cap (000) 2,892,116,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,328.12 NET CH (+) 103.10 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,195.05 NET CH (+) 74.30 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,970.10 NET CH (+) 432.97 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,230.45 NET CH (+) 150.57 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,564.60 NET CH (+) 127.67 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,618.63 NET CH (+) 53.87 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-November-2024 ====================================

