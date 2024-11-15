Markets Print 2024-11-15
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 14, 2024) .
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 14, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 94,191.89
High: 94,289.97
Low: 93,672.72
Net Change: 836.46
Volume (000): 255,615
Value (000): 20,795,331
Makt Cap (000) 2,892,116,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,328.12
NET CH (+) 103.10
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,195.05
NET CH (+) 74.30
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,970.10
NET CH (+) 432.97
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,230.45
NET CH (+) 150.57
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,564.60
NET CH (+) 127.67
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,618.63
NET CH (+) 53.87
------------------------------------
As on: 14-November-2024
====================================
