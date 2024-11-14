PRA launches major inspection drive in restaurants

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has intensified its efforts to ensure tax compliance in Lahore’s restaurant sector. Dedicated teams have been deployed to monitor and inspect unregistered restaurants.

Upon the directions of Commissioner PRA Lahore Misbah Nawaz, enforcement teams inspected prominent restaurants in Gulberg and MM Alam Road to verify their registration status and integration with the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (e-IMS).

During the operation, several unregistered restaurants were issued show-cause notices, whereas registered restaurants that did not pay sales tax on services under the provisions of relevant law or failed to integrate with the PRA e-IMS system were also issued notices.

The PRA has given all non-compliant restaurants one week’s notice to adhere to the law. After this period, the Authority will impose fines and take other strict legal actions, including sealing restaurant premises, to ensure compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024