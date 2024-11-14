AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

PFA shuts two food points over violations

Published 14 Nov, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down two production units and imposed hefty fines on two others over violations of pure food rules during an ongoing operation against food adulteration in the Lahore division.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, Additional Director (Operations) Sharjeel Shahid led the operation on Tuesday. He visited seven food units and famous food chains including their production units. He checked the performance of the field teams and ensured hygienic food during his visits.

Asim Javaid said that a samosa patti unit was shut down for using expired ingredients, dirty walls, a poor storage system and an abundance of insects in the production area.

In another raid, the PFA has closed down a popular bakery over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations, he said.

The director general further said that the hefty fines were imposed on food points due to poor cleanliness arrangements and failed to present the necessary record to the raiding teams.

He said that all types of food businesses across the province are under the radar of PFA by following the directions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He warned food business operators to do business according to laws otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against violators.

