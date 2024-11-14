First fatality in 2024: Dengue claims young girl in Lahore

LAHORE: A 14-year-old girl has died of dengue fever complications here at a local public sector hospital. This was the first fatality due to dengue in the city this year. The girl was under treatment at Mayo Hospital, where she was brought two days ago with a high fever. She succumbed to complications related to the viral infection of dengue, doctors said.

Health professionals have urged the public to take preventive measures, as dengue cases are reported across the province despite decline in mercury.

As per reports, people with complaints of fever, throat infection and respiratory issues are approaching general practitioners and private and public sector hospitals across the province.

A senior general physician Captain Niaz (Retd) said that 78-85 percent of the total patients they are attending daily have symptoms of dengue fever. According to him, dengue is a potentially fatal mosquito-borne viral disease that poses a health concern.

