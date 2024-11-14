AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 127.47 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.34%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
DFML 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
DGKC 86.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
FCCL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
FFBL 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 110.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.44%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
KOSM 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.22%)
MLCF 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
OGDC 193.81 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.95%)
PAEL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.38%)
PIBTL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
PPL 150.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.46%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SEARL 77.81 Decreased By ▼ -8.19 (-9.52%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.5%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.09%)
TREET 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.25%)
TRG 52.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.98%)
UNITY 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,955 Increased By 71.5 (0.72%)
BR30 30,899 Increased By 298.5 (0.98%)
KSE100 93,944 Increased By 588.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 29,138 Increased By 206.9 (0.72%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

First fatality in 2024: Dengue claims young girl in Lahore

Muhammad Saleem Published 14 Nov, 2024 08:30am

LAHORE: A 14-year-old girl has died of dengue fever complications here at a local public sector hospital. This was the first fatality due to dengue in the city this year. The girl was under treatment at Mayo Hospital, where she was brought two days ago with a high fever. She succumbed to complications related to the viral infection of dengue, doctors said.

Health professionals have urged the public to take preventive measures, as dengue cases are reported across the province despite decline in mercury.

As per reports, people with complaints of fever, throat infection and respiratory issues are approaching general practitioners and private and public sector hospitals across the province.

A senior general physician Captain Niaz (Retd) said that 78-85 percent of the total patients they are attending daily have symptoms of dengue fever. According to him, dengue is a potentially fatal mosquito-borne viral disease that poses a health concern.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

dengue dengue virus dengue cases Dengue fever young girl

Comments

200 characters

First fatality in 2024: Dengue claims young girl in Lahore

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Islamic banking operations: Senate body to call CII scholars

Read more stories