Punjab govt reopens schools and colleges in Murree

Recorder Report Published November 14, 2024 Updated November 14, 2024 08:59am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced the reopening of public and private schools and colleges in Murree after an improvement in the air quality situation.

According to a notification issued by the DG Environment, Imran Hamid Sheikh, schools and colleges in the Murree district have been exempt from the closure restrictions. The environment department spokesman said the step has been taken after the air quality index in Murree improved. The Commissioner Rawalpindi and the Deputy Commissioner Murree have been informed in this regard, the commissioner said.

Similarly, as per a clarification issued by the Punjab Environment Department, restrictions on outdoor sports activities for the already planned events have been eased and those events will continue in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala districts.

Nevertheless, children under the age of 18 will not be allowed to participate in sports activities. It has also been clarified that this new order does not apply to outdoor sports being undertaken by individual adults at clubs.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Lahore remained active till late at night to implement the order to close the markets at 8 o’clock and ban outdoor dining. As per the detail, actions were taken on 46 violations, three cases were registered, and final warnings were given to five small shops, while 41 shops were sealed.

Because of the worst effects of smog in Lahore, outdoor activities are initially banned till November 17. All commercial centres, shops, bazaars and shopping malls will be closed at 8 pm and all outdoor activities, including outdoor sports events, exhibitions and festivals will be banned. However, religious gatherings are exempted while pharmacy/medical stores, medical facilities, medical laboratories, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, oil depots, bakeries, bakeries, grocery/grocery stores, milk/dairy shops, sweet shops, vegetables/fruit shops, chicken/meat shops, e-commerce/postal/courier services would remain exempt from the said restrictions. Moreover, as per notification, indoor dining in the restaurant hall can be done on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays up to 11 pm and on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, indoor/indoor dining in the restaurant hall can be done up to 12 p.m. The takeaway means the delivery time will be till one o’clock in the night.

