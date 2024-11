KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 29.444 billion and the number of lots traded was 36.340.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.727 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.529 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.048 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.000 billion), Silver (PKR 1.732 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.44 0billion), Natural Gas (PKR 582.513 million), SP 500 (PKR 421.348 million), DJ (PKR 345.251 million), Copper (PKR 263.907 million),Japan Equity (PKR 174.825 million), Palladium (PKR 160.075 million), Brent (PKR 15.818 million)and Aluminium (PKR 0.700 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 32 lots amounting to PKR 88.026 million were traded.

