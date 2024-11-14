AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

NA body takes notice of eviction of widow from govt accommodation

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works took notice of depriving a widow of a government accommodation.

Two-member Sub-committee of Housing and Works met with Senator Raja Nasir Abbas on Wednesday to discuss one-point agenda i.e. application of widow for dispossessing her of a government house after the death of her husband.

The sub-committee directed the ministry to resolve the grievance of the aggrieved widow on priority basis and directed the federal minister to ensure his presence in the next meeting.

Senator Aslam Abro and officials from the Housing and Works Ministry and Estate Office participated in the meeting.

Convener of the sub-committee Rana Nasir Abbas observed that why have some people have been given privileges for years, but a widow is facing injustice.

Housing and Works officials assured the committee that they will present all records in the next meeting.

SENATE accommodation

