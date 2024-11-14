AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Renaming of Islamabad Airport: NA panel concerned at non-implementation of resolution

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the non-implementation of a National Assembly resolution passed on October 13, 2022, calling for renaming “Islamabad International Airport” to “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Airport.”

Despite the resolution being passed nearly two years ago, no action has been taken to fulfil this directive, prompting widespread criticism from various quarters.

The 4th meeting of the Standing Committee on Aviation was held under the chairmanship of Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar, MNA, here on Wednesday.

The ministry confirmed that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has not undergone a formal audit for the past decade, raising concerns about its regulatory compliance and safety

oversight.

During this period, four aircraft accidents occurred, highlighting the need for improved operational protocols. The Standing Committee has called for the provision of all communications between CAA and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to the Committee regarding the lack of audits and their impact on safety.

