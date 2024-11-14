AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

Media workers: NA body says concerned at non-payment of salaries, retrenchment

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting voiced strong concern on Wednesday regarding the non-payment of salaries and abrupt retrenchment of media workers by certain media houses.

The committee directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and the Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE) to ensure that media workers in both electronic and print sectors receive their due salaries and that employers fulfill contractual

obligations.

In response to the issue, the committee formed a sub-committee under the leadership of Syed Aminul Haque, MNA, to evaluate the current state of salary payments and outstanding dues to media workers and recommend measures to secure workers’ rights.

Chaired by Pullain Baloch, MNA, the meeting was convened at PEMRA Headquarters to discuss the payment of salaries to media workers, issues related to PTV and PEMRA, and unresolved liabilities of Shalimar Recording and Broadcast Company (SRBC).

During the meeting, the committee reiterated its commitment to ensuring that media workers receive timely salary payments and all pending dues, praising PEMRA and ITNE for their ongoing efforts to address these issues.

The committee also suggested implementing stricter regulations through amendments to relevant Acts of Parliament to strengthen workers’ rights.

PEMRA’s Chairman and Director General (Operations) briefed the committee on the authority’s performance and regulatory role since its inception. They highlighted that PEMRA’s mandate was expanded in 2023 to include overseeing timely salary payments to electronic media workers, following amendments to the PEMRA Act. The DG further explained the organisational structure and composition of the PEMRA Board and Council of Complaints, detailing the authority’s efforts to enhance its regulatory reach, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas.

The committee additionally proposed creating a Code of Conduct for TV dramas and advertisements, ensuring these align with social and religious values. The PEMRA was directed to bolster its regulatory framework, particularly concerning content distribution on cable networks in rural areas.

On the topic of PTV, the committee requested a breakdown of the salaries of all PTV anchors and panellists and recommended that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting develop an initial plan for a dedicated educational channel.

Expressing concern over the ongoing financial struggles of SRBC, the committee discussed the non-payment of employee salaries, pensions, and EOBI contributions due to sustained losses.

The committee proposed that SRBC either be merged into PTV or privatised and asked the ministry to ensure that SRBC employees receive their outstanding salaries.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Daniyal Chaudhry, along with MNAs Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Saad Waseem, Kiran Imran Dar, Asia Naz Tanoli, Sehar Kamran, Syed Aminul Haque, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, and Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, as well as other key officials from PEMRA and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

