Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

Parachinar-Tal Hangu Road partially opened after over a month closure

Naveed Siddiqui Published 13 Nov, 2024 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: Authorities and local tribes have finally agreed to partially open 19-kilometre Parachinar-Tal Hangu Road after closure for over a month.

The decision came following a marathon discussion between district administration and local Peace Jirga comprising various tribes from lower and upper Kurram.

It was decided that the restive road will remain open from 10 am till 3 pm on alternate days in a week.

A local tribal leader, Jalal Hussain Bangash, appreciated the decision of opening the road.

He, however, demanded the authorities to permanently resolve the outstanding matter by enhancing security. Bangash confirmed that today (Tuesday) was the first day the road was open after it remained closed for a month.

He hoped that local administration would implement its decision in letter and spirit.

A local journalist from Parachinar, Hidayat Ali Pasdar said that a large number of people including women and children were gathered to travel outside Parachinar and Sadda. He added that buses, vans and cars were escorted in the shape of a convoy under strict security to avoid any untoward incident.

Kurram restive region was declared red zone in 2017 following deteriorating law and order situation.

Hidayat disclosed that food and fuel supplies were also resumed in the area.

Educational institutes, offices, and businesses in Parachinar and adjoining areas remained closed for many days to mourn the killing of two locals on October 12.

In Parachinar city, all business activities were suspended as part of a protest organised by local tribes and organisations.

The deceased, identified as Wahab Ali and Imtiaz, were fatally shot while travelling through Bagan in Lower Kurram.

Both victims had recently returned from Qatar after seven years and spent 23 days in Peshawar before attempting to reach their hometown.

During the incident, a woman was also injured in the firing.

The closure of the Parachinar-Tal Hangu has led to severe shortages of food, essential supplies, and life-saving medicines in Parachinar.

