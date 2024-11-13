AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

Four cops dismissed from service for ‘committing’ corruption

Safdar Rasheed Published 13 Nov, 2024 08:15am

LAHORE: As many as four police officers were dismissed for corruption and abuse of power, marking a strict stance on internal accountability within the Lahore police operations wing.

The officers - Head Constable Muhammad Nawaz and Constables Imtiaz Ahmed, Humair-ul-Hassan, and Nauman Sajid - were removed from service following an inquiry, according to DIG Operations Faisal Kamran.

The inquiry report revealed that on November 5, the dismissed officers allegedly detained two residents from Charsadda, identified as Mustafa and Idris, at a bus station under the guise of a security check. The officers then transported the men to an undisclosed location and extorted Rs.85,000 from them.

“Lahore Police is firmly committed to internal accountability, and there is no place for such individuals within the department,” stated the DIG Operations. He reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and abuse of authority within the police force.

DIG Kamran further assured the public that, under the Punjab government’s open-door policy, all officers in the Lahore Police remain available daily to address public grievances. He noted that citizens whose issues remain unresolved at the police station or district offices are encouraged to approach his office directly for redress.

