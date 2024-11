KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 32.333 billion and the number of lots traded was 35.911.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR18.665 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.676 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.169 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.880 billion), Silver (PKR 1.880 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.730 billion), DJ (PKR 419.803 million), Natural Gas (PKR 275.107 million), SP 500 (PKR 266.426 million), Copper (PKR 183.180 million), Japan Equity (PKR 99.185 million), Palladium (PKR 55.450 million), Brent (PKR 28.233 million)and Aluminum (PKR 2.874 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 58 lots amounting to PKR 90.625 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024