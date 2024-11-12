Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

ISLAMABAD: Almost two-and-a-half months prior to the retirement of the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ruling pundits have jumped into swinging motion to handpick yet another “blue-eyed brat” at the coveted slot of CEC.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought names for the next CEC, which include none other than the pensioned chief justice Qazi Faez Isa among some other likeminded retired baboos and ex-judges.

They said that the ex-chief justice has drenched in all likelihood to be the most favourite probable for the most wanted slot due to his heartfelt acceptance to both the powerful military establishment and its handpicked rulers.

SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

The ending days of January from next year will see the demise of the controversial stint of the outgoing CEC who is regarded by all and sundry as architect-in-chief of February 8, 2024 general elections debacle.

This embarrassing episode of absolute electoral misgiving saw the stealthy stealing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s mandate to plant the political pigmies led by the Sharifs of Raiwind – as dubbed by the incarcerated ex-premier Imran Khan – in power.

The situation omens that melodramatic saga of follies will continue in an inordinately unending mechanism of utmost methodologies even after the Raja of Sargodha, is shown the door to meet a humiliating feat.

The expected elevation of the Qazi of Quetta will throw a triggering effect in the ranks and files of the PTI that will then land to throw its flying arrows on the road to agitate in protest to this very unruly move.

A senior PTI leader who declined to be named made it crystal clear that any attempt to install “a disgraced, biased, revengeful and small-statured pigmy” like Qazi Faez Isa, would be met with an iron clad politicized fist and the pioneering planters of this “rudely ugly and heinously detestable design would be duly met to pay through their “wide nostril noses” to extract some repentance for unleashing this unforgiveable sin.

“Mind you, we’re up and alive and so far, as we’re here the disgrace likes of Qazi Faez Isa, will have to wander from pillar to post to skip street justice by the masses.

They’ve to dig their ugly heads in the sand like ostriches forever as duly remarked by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah [the puisne judge of apex court],“ he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024