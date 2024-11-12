AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
Conference of Pakistan Society of Neurosurgery, PINS: Over 50 research papers presented

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

LAHORE: Over 50 research papers were presented by the consultants and postgraduate residents of the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) at the 37th annual National Conference of Pakistan Society of Neurosurgery and the PINS.

It should be noted that the annual conference of neurosurgery was held at Aga Khan University Karachi in which neurosurgeons from all over the country participated.

This was the highest number of research papers presented by any institution in Pakistan. PINS Lahore also received the "Award for Presenting the Most Research Papers."

Executive Director PINS Prof. Asif Bashir while expressing this achievement said, “We are encouraging our doctors and researchers to advance in the field of medical research and providing them with the best resources so that they can highlight their research not only nationally but also globally.”

It may be added that the PINS Postgraduate Residents also presented 11 research papers at the 2024 AACNS conference in Taiwan.

Dr. Haseeb and Dr. Manal said, "Thanks to the guidance and support of Prof. Asif Bashir we have succeeded in making the name of our country shine at the global level. These achievements of PINS are not only a testament to the research capabilities of the institute but also an important step towards the promotion of research in the field of neuroscience in Pakistan.”

