Pakistan, Denmark celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

Press Release Published 12 Nov, 2024 07:42am

Islamabad, Nov 11: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb attended a special reception celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Denmark here Monday.

The minister attended the reception at the invitation of Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf. The gathering included a delegation from Denmark, led by Denmark’s State Secretary, Ms. Lisbet Zilmer-Jones, along with senior dignitaries and officials from Pakistan.

The event, themed “75 Years of Greener Together,” marked a significant step in strengthening economic and environmental partnerships between the two nations.

A highlight of the evening was the transformation of the Danish residence into an art gallery, featuring climate-focused artworks by 33 Pakistani artists, celebrating the shared vision of Pakistan and Denmark for a greener future.

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, expressed his pleasure and honor at the invitation, stating that he was there to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Pakistan.

He welcomed the guests to Pakistan and highlighted the country’s recent challenges, including the 2022 floods, as well as ongoing issues with smog and air pollution. He extended gratitude to the government of Denmark for its assistance, support, and funding in these areas.

During the event, key initiatives were announced to further Pakistan’s green transition and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The initiatives included the extension of the Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI), which connects Danish energy experts with Pakistani authorities to enhance technical competencies, as well as a new Danish-funded project with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) focused on carbon market development and private sector engagement.

Additionally, Danish company FLSmidth signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Pakistani partners to promote sustainable mining practices, while Danish expertise in logistics was highlighted through the establishment of a new ICT logistics facility at Port Qasim.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of partnership between Pakistan and Denmark, celebrating mutual achievements in diplomacy, sustainability, and economic progress.

