Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

CDPR delegation meets TDAP officials

Press Release Published 12 Nov, 2024 07:59am

KARACHI: A delegation from the Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR) visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) headquarters in Karachi to discuss strategic improvements for meaningful and sustainable effect of Export Development Fund (EDF) utilization.

The meeting, chaired by Basit Rauf, Director General of the Textile and Leather Division, included Azhar Ali Dahar, Director General of the Engineering and Minerals Division, and Aasim Tiwana, Director General of the Trade Facilitation Division. Joining through Zoom were Rafia Syed, Director General Punjab I, and Khalid Rasool, Director General Punjab II. Other senior TDAP officials were also present.

CDPR was represented by Dr. Mujtaba Piracha, Consultant & former Pakistan’s permanent representative to WTO, and Faiza, Program Manager.

CDPR, in partnership with the Revenue Mobilisation, Investment, and Trade (REMIT) programme – funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and Adam Smith International – is collaborating with EDF to develop a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing EDF’s scope, efficiency, management, utilization and impact.

This proposed strategy will seek to optimize EDF’s resource allocation, strengthen partnerships between EDF, government bodies, and private sector stakeholders, and implement advanced monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to pass on the benefits to the whole economy by sustainable improvements in socio-economic indicators of the country.

The CDPR delegation’s Karachi visit will also include upcoming meetings with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and other association representatives. TDAP is actively coordinating and facilitating these engagements.

EDF TDAP Export Development Fund CDPR

