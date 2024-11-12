KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 183,219 tons of cargo comprising 115,426 tons of import cargo and 67,793 tons of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 183,219 tons comprised of 68,225 tons of containerised cargo, 2856 ton of bulk cargo, 1119 tons of chickpeas and 43,226 tons of liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 67,793 tons comprised of 46,097 tons of containerised cargo; 20 tons of bulk cargo; 13,011 tons of clinkers; 4615 tons of rice and 4,050 tons of liquid cargo.

There were two vessels APL Gwangyang and Valence carrying containers currently at the berths.

There were seven ships namely One Matrix, ALS Clivia, SC Brilliant, Safeen Power, Zhong Chang 538, X Press Saleen and Amorgos sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 229,227 tonnes comprising of 194,097 tonnes of import cargo and 35,130 tonnes of export cargo including 2,785 loaded and empty containers (1850 TEUs imports and 935 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 194,097 tonnes includes 31,450 tonnes of containerised cargo; 13,735 tonnes of coal; 91,473 tonnes of LNG; 41,579 tonnes of gas oil, 14,156 tonnes of soya been seed and 1704 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 35,130 tonnes includes 15,895 tonnes of containerised cargo; 12,504 tonnes of cement and 6731 tonnes of rice.

A total of fourteen ships were engaged at outer anchor of Port Qasim, out of them three ships Kanoa, Marsp -J and Nord Master scheduled to load/unload rice, soybeen, seed and mogas are expected to take berths at FAP and FOTCO respectively today on 11th November, meanwhile another container ship ‘Navios Tempo’ is due to arrive at outer anchorage on 12th November, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024