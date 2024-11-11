AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
World

Iran says world awaits Trump government stop to Gaza, Lebanon wars

AFP Published November 11, 2024

RIYADH: Iran on Monday said the “world is waiting” for Donald Trump’s incoming US government to stop Israel’s wars with Hamas and Hezbollah, as it condemned a wave of Israeli assassinations as “organised terrorism”.

“The American government is the main supporter of the actions of the Zionist regime (Israel),” First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref told a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Riyadh.

“The world is waiting for the promise of the new government of this country to immediately stop the war against the innocent people of Gaza and Lebanon.”

Iran urges Trump to change ‘maximum pressure’ policy

Since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks triggered the war, Israel has killed a number of senior opponents including Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s long-time leader.

Israel is also widely believed to have carried out the killing of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The “‘targeted killing’ (operations)… are nothing but lawlessness and organised terrorism and turn the security apparatus into a tool to kill leaders and citizens of the countries,” Aref said.

While Trump has promised peace in the Middle East, during the campaign he said outgoing President Joe Biden should let Israel “finish the job” against Hamas in Gaza.

Donald Trump US government Ismail Haniyeh Hassan Nasrallah Gaza war Mohammad Reza Aref Hamas and Hezbollah

