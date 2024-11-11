Soybeans rise on US crop downgrade, vegoil rally

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures recovered on Monday towards Friday’s five-week high, helped by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) cutting its estimate of US soy production and an ongoing rally in oilseed and vegetable oil prices.

Corn futures dipped after hitting their highest since June on Friday after the USDA downgraded of the US crop. Wheat also fell after growing conditions in the US, Black Sea and Europe improved.

Fundamentals