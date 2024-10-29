Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Soybeans, corn and wheat fall on better supply outlook

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

SINGAPORE/HAMBURG: Chicago soybeans and corn fell again on Monday as pressure from mounting supplies including an expanding US harvest weighed on the market amid uncertainty over the outcome of the US election. Wheat touched its lowest since mid-September on improved weather in the US Plains and expectations of bumper southern hemisphere supplies.

“There was some support from strong demand last week, but we have plenty of corn and soybeans around the world and the US harvest is adding to those supplies,” one Singapore-based trader said. “Also, South American weather is conducive for plantings.”

