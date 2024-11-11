Train operations halted on Lahore-Quetta route

QUETTA: Due to recent security concerns in Quetta Division, especially after the terror attack at the railway station, Pakistan Railways has suspended train operations between Lahore and Quetta from November 10 to November 14.

The Jaffer Express from Lahore to Quetta will be cancelled on November 10, 11, 12, and 13, while the return service from Quetta to Lahore will not operate on November 11, 12, 13, and 14.

The channel reported that passengers affected by the cancellations can obtain a full refund for the affected dates.

The channel said this decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers and staff.