Pakistan Print 2024-11-10

PTI’s protests only for getting ‘NRO’: Azma

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the purpose of PTI’s protests and rallies is only to get an NRO for the prisoner in Adiala Jail, which will never be granted.

“Those who once sought freedom from America are now dying for ‘Trump’s slavery,’ the prisoner in Adiala Jail is always ready to beg from anyone for personal gain,” she said.

Azma Bokhari further criticized PTI, saying that whether they hold a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or bring thousands of people for one or five thousand rupees, it makes no difference to us. “In the Swabi rally, as usual, municipal staff, rescue workers, and police personnel were brought in plain clothes, attendance for all government employees was marked at the rally site,” she said.

The information minister also condemned PTI for misusing federal funds meant for the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, funneling them into protests and rallies. She revealed that yesterday, Ghandapur distributed thousand-rupee notes among released party workers, which sparked complaints about the low payments. “Those who have developed a habit to get five thousand rupees will naturally complain about receiving just one thousand rupees,” she concluded

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

