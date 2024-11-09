PTA absolves itself from responsibility of securing e-devices

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has absolved itself from the responsibility of securing electronic devices such as pagers devices, saying that identification of explosive materials does not fall under the PTA’s ambit or jurisdiction as they have no nexus to telecommunications.

In official documents regarding the security of electronic devices in the context of the recent cases of explosion of pagers devices in Lebanon and Syria, the potential threat and operational preparedness/mechanism to avoid any untoward incident in future, the authority clarified that the identification of explosive material is not mandate of PTA as it has no nexus with the terminal equipment/telecom systems.

The authority further stated that explosive material can be concealed in any type of electronic device, such as TVs, refrigerators, or other appliances and hence not limited to telecommunications equipment.

The PTA is responsible for regulating terminal devices under Section 29 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, ensuring compliance with prescribed standards. This includes verifying mobile device IMEKs w.r.t GSMA validity and confirming that IMEIs are neither reported as stolen nor they are duplicated or cloned. In addition, other wireless and fixed telecommunication devices like VHF/UHF radios, gateways, routers etc are type approved by PTA.

Under Type Approval regime, the PTA validates the type approval application on the basis of international standards testing reports from international labs accredited by national accreditation counsels of that country provided by the applicant. The PTA ensures that one sample of the terminal device submitted by the applicant conforms to the technical standards as defined in the type approval regulations 2021.

The identification of explosive materials does not fall under PTA’s ambit or jurisdiction as they have no nexus to telecommunications. After issuance of type approval certificate for a particular device to applicants, the gadgets are imported commercially in bulks for which physical verification/inspection w.r.t such illegal materials may be carried out by the relevant agencies.

In pursuance to Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 and National Cyber Security Policy 2021, the federal government has notified Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) Rules, 2023.

Under the said Rules, Forensics Lab and Screening/Evaluation Lab are to be established to support the functions and services of CERT. Digital Forensics Lab will perform the collection, preservation, documentation, and analysis of evidence from a compromised system to determine changes to the system and to assist in the reconstruction of events leading to the compromise.

Whereas, Screening and Evaluation Lab setup will Screen information systems from bugs, malware, hardware implants etc before their procurement and/or deployment and/or operationalisation of systems. Further information regarding the said matter may be retrieved from the concerned organisation, it added.

