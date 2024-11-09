48 terrorist attacks occurred in Oct

ISLAMABAD: Almost 48 terrorist attacks occurred across the country in October 2024, as compared to 45 during the month before. These attacks resulted in 100 fatalities, compared to 54 in the month of September, and injuries to another 80 people.

An overview report released by a security think tank, Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) revealed the 100 reported fatalities comprised 52 security and law enforcement personnel, 36 civilians, and 12 militants.

Report mentioned as many as 35 terrorist incidents occurred across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), over nine in Balochistan, and two each in Punjab and Sindh. The data underscores a worrying expansion of militant outreach and influence, particularly in the regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The 35 recorded attacks in KPK included several major incidents in Bannu, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, North Waziristan, and Orakzai, resulting in 64 deaths—49 of whom were security personnel—and 40 injuries. The defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), along with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-e-Islam, and some local Taliban factions, were reportedly involved in these terrorist activities across the province.

The PIPS report reveals Balochistan experienced a total of nine terrorist incidents during October 2024, which resulted in 30 deaths, an increase from 19 in the previous month.

However, most of these deaths resulted from a single attack in Duki that claimed the lives of 21 mine workers. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and some unspecified Baloch insurgent groups perpetrated eight attacks.

Meanwhile, one attack was orchestrated by the TTP which injured four people.

Two attacks happened in Sindh including a major attack in Karachi, which targeted Chinese nationals. These attacks claimed the lives of four people, including two Chinese, and injured 16 others.

According data, two attacks took place in Mianwali and Sahiwal districts of Punjab. Two militants were killed in one of these attacks.

About 71 percent of all recorded attacks in Pakistan during the month specifically targeted security and law enforcement personnel.

Three attacks each targeted polio vaccination teams, political leaders, and development/exploration companies and their workers. One major attack in Karachi targeted Chinese engineers.

