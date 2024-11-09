AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Markets Print 2024-11-09

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 09, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Published 09 Nov, 2024

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 09, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 93,291.68
High:                      93,514.56
Low:                       92,566.49
Net Change:                   771.19
Volume (000):                362,830
Value (000):              21,537,801
Makt Cap (000)         2,865,716,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,557.78
NET CH                    (+) 202.52
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,211.38
NET CH                     (-) 41.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,803.35
NET CH                     (-) 87.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,430.99
NET CH                    (+) 411.48
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,201.31
NET CH                    (+) 223.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,581.87
NET CH                     (+) 22.50
------------------------------------
As on:            08- November -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

