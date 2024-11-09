Markets Print 2024-11-09
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 09, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 93,291.68
High: 93,514.56
Low: 92,566.49
Net Change: 771.19
Volume (000): 362,830
Value (000): 21,537,801
Makt Cap (000) 2,865,716,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,557.78
NET CH (+) 202.52
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,211.38
NET CH (-) 41.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,803.35
NET CH (-) 87.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,430.99
NET CH (+) 411.48
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,201.31
NET CH (+) 223.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,581.87
NET CH (+) 22.50
------------------------------------
As on: 08- November -2024
====================================
