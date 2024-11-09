KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 09, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 93,291.68 High: 93,514.56 Low: 92,566.49 Net Change: 771.19 Volume (000): 362,830 Value (000): 21,537,801 Makt Cap (000) 2,865,716,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,557.78 NET CH (+) 202.52 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,211.38 NET CH (-) 41.18 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,803.35 NET CH (-) 87.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,430.99 NET CH (+) 411.48 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,201.31 NET CH (+) 223.35 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,581.87 NET CH (+) 22.50 ------------------------------------ As on: 08- November -2024 ====================================

