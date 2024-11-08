AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 130.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
CNERGY 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.73%)
DFML 42.74 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.61%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
FCCL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.29%)
FFBL 65.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.85%)
HUMNL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.65%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
MLCF 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
NBP 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.99%)
OGDC 184.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.15%)
PAEL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.95%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.82%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.48%)
SEARL 70.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.82%)
TREET 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.58%)
TRG 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,896 Increased By 54.4 (0.55%)
BR30 30,314 Increased By 277.4 (0.92%)
KSE100 93,140 Increased By 619.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 28,879 Increased By 92.5 (0.32%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says Xi to travel to Peru, Brazil next week for APEC, G20 meetings

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2024 01:33pm

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Peru and Brazil next week for meetings of APEC and the G20, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Friday.

Xi will go to Lima from November 13 to 17 and Rio de Janeiro from November 17 to 21, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement.

In Peru, Xi will “attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and pay a state visit”, Hua said.

And in Brazil, he will participate in a summit of G20 leaders, Beijing said.

China is Brazil’s top trading partner, exceeding $180 billion in each-way trade in 2023, with semiconductors, phones and pharmaceuticals dominating exports to the South American country.

Since returning to power last year, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has carried out a delicate balancing act as he seeks to deepen ties with China while improving relations with the United States.

‘President Xi’s shared prosperity model’

Both Brazil and China have sought to position themselves as mediators in the conflict in Ukraine, while declining to sanction Russia for its invasion.

A visit this year by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin was seen as paving the way for Brazil to join China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project.

A number of South American nations, including Peru, have signed up to the initiative, a central pillar of President Xi’s bid to expand China’s clout overseas.

Brazil G20 Chinese President Xi Jinping APEC Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva APEC Economic Leaders

Comments

200 characters

China says Xi to travel to Peru, Brazil next week for APEC, G20 meetings

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 93,000 as rally continues

Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Reko Diq Mining Company approaches PIBT for cargo handling

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Donald Trump picks Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Read more stories