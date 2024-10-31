AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-10-31

‘President Xi’s shared prosperity model’

Qamar Bashir Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to Editor titled “President Xi’s shared prosperity model” carried by the newspaper on Tuesday and yesterday. President Xi’s vision of shared prosperity, rooted in economic, investment, and infrastructure diplomacy with a “win-win” approach, did not go unnoticed by global powers. However, rather than appreciating these efforts or considering President Xi’s generous offer to partner in China’s pursuit of shared prosperity, the US and its allies have often placed roadblocks in the path of China’s progress. The US and its allies launched a Chinese containment policy without appreciating President Xi’s declared policy that this world is big enough for all of us to share its bounties and immense resources without undercutting each other. The US and its allies launched a de-risking strategy aimed at reducing excessive reliance on China, particularly in supply chains and markets. On the military front, the US started bullying its partners and allies in the Asia Pacific and Indo pacific region to encircle China in the Asia Pacific region and beyond. The US used the existing groups like Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and Australia, the United Kingdom and the United State (AUSKUS), developed a new alliance with Japan and the Philippines, for joint maritime patrols with the Philippines in the South China Sea, and restructured the US military command in Japan — the biggest upgrade to defense cooperation since the 1960s — to make them more responsive against perceived threats from China.

The US has spearheaded the “Five Eyes” alliance, comprising the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, focused on intelligence sharing and countering cyber threats and foreign interference, often accusing China of intellectual property theft and using artificial intelligence for hacking and espionage. Additionally, the U.S. forged a strategic partnership with India to counterbalance China’s influence in the Indian Ocean and the region. In recent years, the U.S. has also utilized credit rating agencies like Fitch and Moody’s, which have adjusted China’s credit ratings to negative, citing perceived risks to public finances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

United States Canada Xi Jinping

Comments

200 characters

‘President Xi’s shared prosperity model’

PM for keeping momentum to develop strong economic partnership with KSA

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

PTBA assails DGI&I’s policies

A new record set: MTBs: investors place bids worth over Rs2trn

Read more stories