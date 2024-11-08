Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

ADELAIDE: Saim Ayub slammed a swashbuckling 82 and Abdullah Shafique an unbeaten 64 as Pakistan demolished Australia by nine wickets to level their one-day series on Friday at the Adelaide Oval.

Replying to the hosts’ modest 163 all out, thanks to pace spearhead Haris Rauf’s 5-29, Pakistan reached 169-1 with a huge 141 balls to spare.

It set up a series decider on Sunday at Perth Stadium after Australia won a tense first match in Melbourne by two wickets. Openers Ayub and Shafique started the chase slowly, pinned down by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, with just 47 coming from the first 10 overs.

But they began swinging the bat after that with Ayub smacking a big six from Cummins then crunching another off Mitchell Starc.

The 22-year-old was dropped by Adam Zampa on 47 and capitalised by bringing up his maiden ODI half-century in only his second match, with Shafique joining the fun with some giant sixes of his own.

Ayub finally succumbed to the spin of Zampa going for another big hit, caught by Hazlewood, ending a 71-ball stay that included five fours and six sixes.

Babar Azam (15 not out) joined Shafique to see Pakistan home, ending the match with the 10th six of their innings.

“The most important thing is the team won,” said Ayub.

“We planned to be positive and not to think about the result but the most important thing is how we play as a team.

“Credit goes to Haris Rauf, but the other bowlers also supported him well.”

Australia’s bad day

Rauf’s pace caused big problems after Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and sent Australia in, with Steve Smith’s 35 the top score as they were dismissed in the 35th over.

Wicketkeeper Rizwan took six catches.

“It wasn’t one of our best days,” said Australia skipper Cummins.

“You hope you get more than 160. They bowled well but we wanted to get a bigger score.

“We got some catchers in, tried to attack, but it wasn’t to be,” he added of their bowling.

In the absence of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, who are on paternity leave, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short again opened, keen to make their mark after falling cheaply in the opening match.

The aggressive Fraser-McGurk slammed three boundaries from Naseem Shah’s first over, but was then out lbw for 13 to Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Short had a huge left-off on eight, with Afridi dropping a sitter by the ropes.

But the veteran paceman made amends, tempting Short into a cover drive shortly after on 19 that Azam did well to hold.

Josh Inglis hit a breezy 18 before he gloved to Rizwan off Rauf, with the same pair accounting for Marnus Labuschagne (6) to leave Australia on 87-4.

At the other end, Smith ground to 35 before finally falling to an edge from Mohammad Hasnain, and when Rauf and Rizwan again combined to remove Aaron Hardie the hosts were 121-6.

Rauf struck again to bowl dangerman Glenn Maxwell for 16 and collected only his second ODI five-wicket haul by once more teaming up with Rizwan to remove Cummins (13).