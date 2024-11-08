AGL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.74%)
Pakistan

PTB signs 2 contracts with GCW Lahore and University of South Asia

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:59am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) here Thursday signed two separate contracts with the Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) Lahore and the University of South Asia (USA) to implement PITB's digital payment solution, PayZen, at both institutions.

This initiative aims to streamline the payment processes at these institutes, ensuring greater efficiency, transparency, and security. The contract with Government Graduate College for Women Lahore was signed by PITB Joint Director PayZen Ijlal Hussain and GGCW Principal Prof Dr Nighat Naheed Zafar while the contract with the University of South Asia was signed by PITB Joint Director PayZen Ijlal Hussain and USA Vice Chancellor Mian Imran Masood.

As part of the contract, PayZen will act as the primary interface for handling all kinds of payments at these institutes, simplifying and digitising the financial operations involved in student and institutional transactions. With PayZen’s implementation, both GGCW and USA aim to enhance their administrative processes, making payments more transparent, accessible, and user-friendly for students, faculty, and stakeholders.

Commenting on the agreements, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that PayZen not only streamlines financial transactions but also fosters a culture of transparency and convenience in educational administration. At PITB, they were committed to enhancing institutional efficiency through innovative technology, empowering students and administrators alike with secure, user-friendly digital solutions, he added.

