AGL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.74%)
AIRLINK 129.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.29%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.27%)
DGKC 87.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
FFBL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FFL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
HUBC 112.74 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.84%)
HUMNL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.02%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
MLCF 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 183.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.44%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SEARL 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
TPLP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.2%)
TREET 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,860 Increased By 18.6 (0.19%)
BR30 30,139 Increased By 102.7 (0.34%)
KSE100 92,752 Increased By 231.6 (0.25%)
KSE30 28,807 Increased By 20.4 (0.07%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-08

PAA conducts 2024 Full-scale emergency exercise at MIAP

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 07:07am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) successfully conducted the 2024 Full-Scale Emergency Exercise at Multan International Airport (MIAP).

According to the PAA here on Thursday, the exercise, held in alignment with ICAO standards, aimed to enhance emergency response coordination, communication, and resource-sharing among all participating agencies.

The exercise commenced with a fuel firefighting demonstration by PAA’s fire tenders, followed by a coordinated rescue operation with support from Edhi, Rescue 1122 and PAA teams. A triage area was set up by PAA’s medical team alongside healthcare professionals from Nishtar Hospital, Railway Hospital and Civil Hospital to ensure immediate medical response.

The exercise involved participation from the Airport Security Force (ASF), military authorities, airline operators including Air Blue and PIA and service providers such as TGS Handler RAS, SAPS, and GERRYS DNATA MIAP.

Upon conclusion, a debrief session was conducted where observers commended the effectiveness and cooperation displayed by all involved agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PAA Pakistan Airports Authority MIAP emergency exercise

Comments

200 characters

PAA conducts 2024 Full-scale emergency exercise at MIAP

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories