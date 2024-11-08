PAA conducts 2024 Full-scale emergency exercise at MIAP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) successfully conducted the 2024 Full-Scale Emergency Exercise at Multan International Airport (MIAP).

According to the PAA here on Thursday, the exercise, held in alignment with ICAO standards, aimed to enhance emergency response coordination, communication, and resource-sharing among all participating agencies.

The exercise commenced with a fuel firefighting demonstration by PAA’s fire tenders, followed by a coordinated rescue operation with support from Edhi, Rescue 1122 and PAA teams. A triage area was set up by PAA’s medical team alongside healthcare professionals from Nishtar Hospital, Railway Hospital and Civil Hospital to ensure immediate medical response.

The exercise involved participation from the Airport Security Force (ASF), military authorities, airline operators including Air Blue and PIA and service providers such as TGS Handler RAS, SAPS, and GERRYS DNATA MIAP.

Upon conclusion, a debrief session was conducted where observers commended the effectiveness and cooperation displayed by all involved agencies.

