Governor vows to address farmers’ issues

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, while addressing at a press conference regarding the problems of farmers, here at the Governor House expressed resolve to play his due for the resolution of issues faced by the farming community.

“Pakistan is an agricultural country, hence, attention should be paid on agriculture sector as it would boost the economy of the country,” the governor said, adding: “The government should fix a good support price for sugarcane and also ensure payments to the farmers.”

The governor said that he will send the demands of the farmers to the Punjab government in writing.

To a query, the governor said that the PML-N and the PPP are coalition partners, adding that this is an alliance of compulsion for the sake of the country’s interest. He said that the PPP will stand with the PML-N, as the country’s institutions are damaged and the system is unstable. He said that the government should complete five years term as it will bring economic and political stability in the country.

In response to a question, he said that as the Governor of Punjab, it is his responsibility to identify the areas where there is a deficiency and room for improvement.

About the issue of smog, the governor said that the government should solve the problem of smog on war footing. He added that the work done by the caretaker chief minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to handle the issue of smog was commendable. He said that the current government should implement the plans made by the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi so that the problem of smog can be solved.

Secretary General of the People's Party Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza, said that farmers are considered the backbone of the economy but the farmers in Punjab have been facing difficulties for many years. He said the government should not call farmers as mafia. Are not those who sell fertilizers to farmers at high prices and do not provide proper seeds are a mafia? Hassan Murtaza said that the sugarcane crushing season is about to start, however, its price has not been fixed yet. Tahir Saleem, Vice-Chairman of the Kisan Ittehad, said the government fixes the price of wheat and sugarcane. Despite fixing the price of wheat, it was not purchased. He said that fertilizer is cheap in neighbouring countries and farmers get free electricity. He said that farmers are demanding that the price of sugarcane be fixed at Rs 550 per maund.

He said the government should declare an agricultural emergency in the country for one year. He said that a call for a peaceful protest has been given in front of the Assembly Hall on November 20.

Earlier, a delegation of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan led by Chairman Faisal Jahangir Malik and Chief Patron Punjab Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah met with Governor Punjab and presented proposals regarding improving rice exports.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan is the best country in the world in terms of agricultural products and its products have a special recognition all over the world. He said that it is a matter of great joy that our rice exports are increasing every year, which is not only increasing the country's foreign exchange but also making the country's name famous at the global level. He said that our basmati rice is an example for the world. He said that by focusing on other crops along with rice, further improvement can be brought to the country's economy.

Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, Faisal Jahangir Malik told the governor that with the government's patronage, we can take rice exports to US six billion dollars.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024