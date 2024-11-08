AGL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.74%)
AIRLINK 129.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.03%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.55%)
DGKC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.93%)
FFBL 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FFL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HUBC 112.62 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.73%)
HUMNL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.55%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
MLCF 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
OGDC 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.71%)
PAEL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PTC 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
SEARL 70.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.23%)
TOMCL 36.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
TREET 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 51.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.25%)
UNITY 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,868 Increased By 26.1 (0.26%)
BR30 30,156 Increased By 119.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 92,792 Increased By 271.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 28,837 Increased By 50.1 (0.17%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-08

Govt should formulate supportive policies for paper industry: LCCI

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 08:07am

LAHORE: The government should formulate well-consulted and well-thought-out supportive policies for Pakistan’s paper industry, a vital sector that underpins education, publishing, packaging and other industries but is currently facing significant challenges.

This was crux of the speech of LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman delivered to over 200-member delegation from the All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association (APPMA) at the LCCI. Former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar and Muhammad Ali Mian, Ahad Amin Malik, Bau Muhammad Bashir, Khalid Pervez, Muhammad Ajmal, Chaudhry Fazal Karim, Sabir Bhatti, Hassan Raza, Sharaft Hussain, Imran halid, Waqas Malik, Qayum Raza, Malik Hani also spoke on the occasion.

President LCCI Mian Abuzar Shad reassured the APPMA delegation of the chamber’s commitment to advocating for the paper industry’s interests at the highest levels of government. He said that targeted support, such as cut in import duties on raw materials and tax relief, could be critical in helping the industry navigate current challenges.

He proposed that the government consider lowering import duties on raw materials essential to paper manufacturing, making them more affordable for local businesses. Reducing these duties would help decrease production costs, benefiting both industry stakeholders and consumers.

The LCCI officials also recommended lowering the sales tax on the paper industry to ease financial pressures, reduce production costs and enhance the competitiveness of local products.

Former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar and Muhammad Ali Mian stressed the importance of stable energy costs and urged the government to take measures to stabilize electricity rates, enabling paper manufacturers to operate profitably without compromising quality.

LCCI leaders underscored the paper industry’s key role in Pakistan’s economy, supporting sectors such as education, media, and packaging. With billions of rupees in annual revenue, the industry directly employs over 200,000 individuals, supporting numerous families across the nation. Its growth is essential for the national economy, contributing to literacy initiatives, export packaging, and substantial employment.

The LCCI office-bearers pledged to present the paper industry’s issues to the government to ensure a conducive environment for growth. They noted that addressing these challenges would bolster the competitiveness of Pakistan’s paper industry and enhance its contribution to the country’s economic resilience, fostering a more robust and diversified economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LCCI business community paper industry

Comments

200 characters

Govt should formulate supportive policies for paper industry: LCCI

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories