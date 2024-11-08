AGL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.74%)
AIRLINK 129.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.03%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.55%)
DGKC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.93%)
FFBL 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FFL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HUBC 112.62 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.73%)
HUMNL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.55%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
MLCF 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
OGDC 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.71%)
PAEL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PTC 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
SEARL 70.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.23%)
TOMCL 36.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
TREET 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 51.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.25%)
UNITY 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,868 Increased By 26.1 (0.26%)
BR30 30,156 Increased By 119.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 92,792 Increased By 271.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 28,837 Increased By 50.1 (0.17%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-08

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:41am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 105,214 tonnes of cargo comprising 46,611 tonnes of import cargo and 58,603 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 46,611 comprised of 30,054 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,573 tonnes of Chickpeas & 10,984 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 58,603 comprised of 27,611 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 30,892 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Papayinnis, Ever Excel, Ever Utile, Endo Gregale, MT Sargodha & Msc United Viii berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Turan C, Zhong Gu Ji Nan, Brokum, Uafl Dubai & Pm Monarch sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Da Qing Xia and African Finfoot are left the port on Thursday morning, while eight more ships, APL Southampton, Marathopolis, Atlantic Ibis, Jaru Bhum, Morning, PH Giang Minh, Olympic Sea and Venus are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 129,617 tonnes, comprising 67,832 tonnes imports cargo and 61,785 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,387 Containers (2,616 TEUs Imports& 1,771 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Jaru Bhum, Atlantic Ibis, Team Bravo, Khairpur and EVA Pearl & another ship, Dravin scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Mogas, Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, EVTL and SSGC respectively on Thursday 7th November, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories