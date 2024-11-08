Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 105,214 tonnes of cargo comprising 46,611 tonnes of import cargo and 58,603 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 46,611 comprised of 30,054 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,573 tonnes of Chickpeas & 10,984 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 58,603 comprised of 27,611 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 30,892 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Papayinnis, Ever Excel, Ever Utile, Endo Gregale, MT Sargodha & Msc United Viii berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Turan C, Zhong Gu Ji Nan, Brokum, Uafl Dubai & Pm Monarch sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Da Qing Xia and African Finfoot are left the port on Thursday morning, while eight more ships, APL Southampton, Marathopolis, Atlantic Ibis, Jaru Bhum, Morning, PH Giang Minh, Olympic Sea and Venus are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 129,617 tonnes, comprising 67,832 tonnes imports cargo and 61,785 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,387 Containers (2,616 TEUs Imports& 1,771 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Jaru Bhum, Atlantic Ibis, Team Bravo, Khairpur and EVA Pearl & another ship, Dravin scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Mogas, Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO, EVTL and SSGC respectively on Thursday 7th November, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024