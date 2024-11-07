1,100 shops: JI submits resolution for withdrawal of demolition orders

KARACHI: Muhammad Farooq, a provincial legislator of Jamaat-e-Islami has submitted a resolution at the Sindh Assembly secretariat, calling for the withdrawal of recent demolition orders for 1,100 shops in New Karachi.

The 7000 Road houses these shops at Shafiq Mor in New Karachi, which had been built three decades ago. The resolution advocates for a more considerate approach, urging authorities to first provide alternative locations for affected shopkeepers before carrying out any demolition.

The shops in question, built along a storm water drain three decades ago, now face demolition, which has sparked concerns over the livelihoods of the shopkeepers, as many of whom are residents of nearby neighborhoods.

The MPA’s resolution argues that it will be unjust to abruptly cut off these shopkeepers’ sources of income after 30 years without prior action from authorities against the initial construction.

The document also suggests a solution: relocating shopkeepers to existing, unused Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) markets within the vicinity. Many of these markets have fallen into disuse over the years and are currently occupied by drug addicts and vagrants.

Farooq’s proposal includes renovating these abandoned markets to provide the displaced shopkeepers with a stable location, enabling them to continue supporting their families and preventing further hardship.

Furthermore, the resolution calls for legal action against those involved in selling these shops to the current owners, bringing accountability to the individuals who facilitated the construction and sale of shops on unauthorized land. The Sindh Assembly is expected to review the resolution in its upcoming session.

