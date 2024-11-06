Environmental sustainability: Mayor for private sector collaboration

KARACHI: Highlighting the need for greater focus on environmental sustainability within society, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that collaboration between government and the private sector could lead to effective and sustainable environmental protection.

"I am committed to creating sustainable solutions for our environment," Wahab said while addressing the launch event of Unilever Pakistan's refocused strategy, Sustainability Accelerated, Tuesday.

Emphasising the role of public-private partnerships, he noted that despite his position as the mayor of Pakistan's commercial capital, he faces financial challenges and invited the private sector to assist municipal service departments.

Wahab assured private companies of the government’s support for environmentally friendly initiatives, encouraging their participation in water recycling, solarisation, and the enhancement of public spaces. He called for unified efforts to address Karachi's environmental challenges and create a more sustainable future for its residents.

On this occasion, Amir Paracha, CEO of Unilever Pakistan, emphasised the company’s renewed commitment to sustainability, stating, “As a company, we have always believed that businesses must be a force for good.” He added that Sustainability Accelerated is not just about meeting global goals; it is about ensuring that Unilever’s business in Pakistan drives positive change for local communities and the environment.

During the event, Unilever’s Climate Transition Action Plan was unveiled; outlining key steps the company is taking to reduce its carbon footprint and transition to more sustainable business practices.

The event concluded with discussions on how partnerships between corporations, government, and communities can collectively drive the sustainability agenda forward in Pakistan.

