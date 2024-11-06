KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 29.300 billion and the number of lots traded was 31,569.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.221 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.115 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.237 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.187 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.734 billion), Silver (PKR 1.620 billion), Copper (PKR 306.543 million), SP 500 (PKR 300.273 million), Natural Gas (PKR 245.330 million), DJ (PKR 151.453 million), Palladium (PKR 119.883 million), Japan Equity (PKR 42.813 million) and Brent (PKR 17.428 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 15 lots amounting to PKR 23.512 million were traded.

