Toshakhana-II case: Defence asked to complete arguments; hearing put off until 8th

ISLAMABAD: A special court hearing Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on Tuesday, granted time to defence to submit supporting documents before the court for their acquittal applications.

Special Judge Central Sharukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, deferred the framing of the charge against Khan and his wife and adjourned the proceedings of the case till November 8, in response to a request from the defence counsel.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar filed an application before the court requesting an exemption for Bushra Bibi from appearing in court, which the judge approved.

The court ordered the defence counsel to ensure her presence during the next hearing.

Safdar argued before the court over the acquittal application of Khan and his wife before the court.

He requested the court to grant some time for submission of some documents in support of the acquittal application of Khan and his wife.

The prosecutor objected to the exemption application of Bushra Bibi.

Filing of acquittal applications before the court is an attempt to delay the framing of charges against the accused, he said.

The prosecutor pointed out that the court had already scheduled multiple hearings for the indictment but had yet to formally charge Khan and his wife.

In response, the prosecutor urged the court to move forward with framing charges.

After hearing both sides, the judge adjourned the case until November 8 and instructed the defence to complete their arguments on the acquittal applications at that time.

