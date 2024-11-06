KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 05, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 92,304.32 High: 92,514.3 Low: 91,536.09 Net Change: 366.31 Volume (000): 289,409 Value (000): 23,297,057 Makt Cap (000) 2,841,318,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,054.50 NET CH (+) 613.61 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,266.53 NET CH (+) 90.27 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,922.85 NET CH (-) 102.04 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,787.69 NET CH (+) 193.03 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,968.97 NET CH (+) 29.85 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,717.83 NET CH (+) 60.79 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-November-2024 ====================================

