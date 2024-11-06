Markets Print 2024-11-06
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 05, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 92,304.32
High: 92,514.3
Low: 91,536.09
Net Change: 366.31
Volume (000): 289,409
Value (000): 23,297,057
Makt Cap (000) 2,841,318,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,054.50
NET CH (+) 613.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,266.53
NET CH (+) 90.27
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,922.85
NET CH (-) 102.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,787.69
NET CH (+) 193.03
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,968.97
NET CH (+) 29.85
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,717.83
NET CH (+) 60.79
------------------------------------
As on: 05-November-2024
====================================
