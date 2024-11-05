AGL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.5%)
AIRLINK 131.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.8%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.59%)
DCL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
DGKC 88.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.55%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
FFBL 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.65%)
HUBC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.68%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.07%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
NBP 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.4%)
OGDC 184.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (1.68%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 148.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.42%)
PTC 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.94%)
SEARL 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.89%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TOMCL 35.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
TPLP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.62%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.49%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,819 Increased By 50.8 (0.52%)
BR30 29,788 Increased By 388.4 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,385 Increased By 446.5 (0.49%)
KSE30 28,861 Increased By 117 (0.41%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australia’s central bank keeps cash rate at 4.35%, as expected

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 12:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s central bank held interest rates steady on Tuesday as expected, reiterating policy would need to stay restrictive until it was certain core inflation was slowing as desired.

Wrapping up its November policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates at a decade-high of 4.35%, where they have been for the last year, and reiterated it was not ruling anything in or out on future policy.

Australian dollar unmoved as RBA stands pat, RBNZ sounds gloomy

Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome given the labour market was proving surprisingly strong and the RBA had repeatedly said it was too early to consider easing.

Reserve Bank of Australia Australia central bank

Comments

200 characters

Australia’s central bank keeps cash rate at 4.35%, as expected

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Buying momentum at PSX persists as SBP cuts interest rate by 250bps

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Shooting in Pakistan’s Karachi injures two Chinese nationals

Pakistan’s Neem secures $4mn credit facility from DNI Group

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Kamala Harris closes campaign in Philadelphia, Trump in Michigan on eve of deadlocked election

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Read more stories